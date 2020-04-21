Bruce M. Banwell
Bruce M. Banwell

Bruce M. Banwell

CLARION, IOWA - Bruce M. Banwell, 82 of Eagle Grove, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion, Iowa

