Bruce Lee Kreitlow

CLARION-Bruce Lee Kreitlow, 71, of Clarion passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial for Bruce Kreitlow will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a scriptural wake beginning at 4:30 PM, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233