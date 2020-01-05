MASON CITY --- Bruce K. Mulkey, 80, of Mason City, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio Ave. Visitation will be for a half-hour prior to the service; memorials to First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio Ave. Online condolences may be at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-0924.