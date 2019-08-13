{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce Alan Hakes

CLEAR LAKE – Bruce Alan Hakes, 70, of Rye, CO, formerly Clear Lake, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

