Brock A. Walden

Forest City-Brock A. Walden, age 89 of Forest City, IA passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

