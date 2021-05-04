Brock A. Walden
FOREST CITY-Brock A. Walden, age 89 of Forest City, IA passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
A memorial service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, with burial following the service at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brock's service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning around 2:00 PM on the day of the service. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on his photo, and from his obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.
People wishing to honor his memory may donate to the building fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City where he was a member and served on the building committee.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
641-592-0221
