Briana Sykes

Briana Sykes, 33, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

The family has selected this Saturday, September 14th, 2019 to celebrate Bri's life and time with her. The family will be greeting friends and family from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at 86636 110th Street, Glenville, MN 56036. Please bring your own beverages, chairs and a side dish to share. This will be a time of smiles, laughter and memories; as Bri would not appreciate us fretting over her.

If you feel you must follow a more traditional remembrance path; in lieu of flowers, cards, gifts, etc., please consider a donation in Briana's name to www.metavivor.org - follow the links starting in upper righthand corner of page Or a donation to Bri's gofundme page at https:/www.gofundme.com.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

