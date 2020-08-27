Brian P. Baker
BRITT - Brian P. Baker, 62, of Britt passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Graveside services for Brian Baker will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.
Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
