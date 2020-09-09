Brett Lee Hays
Brett Lee Hays, 61, son of Davie Lee and Mabel Jeanne (Gast) Hays of Nora Springs, IA died January 8, 2020 at his home in San Diego, CA.
A memorial will be held on Sept. 12 at 11:30 am in the basement of the First United Methodist Church in Nora Springs, IA. Friends & Family are welcome.
Should friends desire, condolence's may be sent to Brett's family at 24 6th St. NW, Nora Springs, IA 50458. Memorials are being sent to Scripps Health Foundation in support of Cancer Care in memory of Brett.
