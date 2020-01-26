You have free articles remaining.
NORA SPRINGS -- Brett Lee Hays, 61, son of Davie Lee and Mabel Jeanne (Gast) Hays of Nora Springs, died Jan. 8 at home in San Diego, Calif. A memorial will be held at a future date in Nora Springs. Condolence's may be sent to Brett's family at 24 6th St. NW, Nora Springs, IA 50458; memorials to Scripps Health Foundation in support of Cancer Care.
To plant a tree in memory of Brett Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.