NORA SPRINGS -- Brett Lee Hays, 61, son of Davie Lee and Mabel Jeanne (Gast) Hays of Nora Springs, died Jan. 8 at home in San Diego, Calif. A memorial will be held at a future date in Nora Springs. Condolence's may be sent to Brett's family at 24 6th St. NW, Nora Springs, IA 50458; memorials to Scripps Health Foundation in support of Cancer Care.