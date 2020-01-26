Brett Lee Hays
NORA SPRINGS -- Brett Lee Hays, 61, son of Davie Lee and Mabel Jeanne (Gast) Hays of Nora Springs, died Jan. 8 at home in San Diego, Calif. A memorial will be held at a future date in Nora Springs. Condolence's may be sent to Brett's family at 24 6th St. NW, Nora Springs, IA 50458; memorials to Scripps Health Foundation in support of Cancer Care.

To plant a tree in memory of Brett Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

