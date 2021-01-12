 Skip to main content
Brandi Jane Pals
Brandi Jane Pals, 20, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Meservey Cemetery.

Friends and family will also have the opportunity to join Brandi's service virtually via “Zoom” on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. To join the Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84761159188?pwd=NzRiRkUrY21tcW9uU2dreG9NdEJwdz09

Meeting ID: 847 6115 9188

Passcode: 634454

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232

