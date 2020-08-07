Bradley L. Jaspers

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bradley Lynn Jaspers, 67, of Dumont and formerly of Northwood passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents and brothers.