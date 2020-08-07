You have permission to edit this article.
Bradley L. Jaspers
Bradley L. Jaspers

Bradley L. Jaspers

Bradley Lynn Jaspers, 67, of Dumont and formerly of Northwood passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents and brothers.

The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook Page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

