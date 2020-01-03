Bradley J. Henn

Buffalo Center - Bradley J. Henn, 44, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Buffalo Center surrounded by his family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:30 P.M., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, a Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brad Henn memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

