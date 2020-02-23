Bonnie Rodberg
Bonnie Rodberg

MASON CITY -- Bonnie B. Rodberg, 92, of Mason City, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at home. Funeral services are pending with the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

