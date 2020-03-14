Bonnie Norby
Bonnie Norby

Bonnie Norby

Bonnie Norby, age 88, of Osage, ended her journey peacefully Thursday evening March 12, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Bonnie's wishes were that there be no flowers or plants for the visitation and service. Memorial contributions will be distributed by her children to Bonnie's favorite charities in her name.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

