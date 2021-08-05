Bonnie Lou Loomis
GREENE-A Memorial Service for Bonnie Loomis, 81, of Greene, will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Floyd County, Iowa. There will be no visitation as per Bonnie's request.
Bonnie entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Care Center in Rockwell, Iowa.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 76 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
