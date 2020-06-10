Bonnie L. Schriever
0 comments

Bonnie L. Schriever

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie L. Schriever

Bonnie Lou (Harris) Schriever, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2020 after a long battle with liver disease.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings, a private immediate family funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Marble Rock with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Marble Rock.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Schriever as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News