Bonnie L. Schriever
Bonnie Lou (Harris) Schriever, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2020 after a long battle with liver disease.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings, a private immediate family funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Marble Rock with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Marble Rock.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
