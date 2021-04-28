 Skip to main content
Bonnie L. Motland
Bonnie L. Motland

Bonnie L. Motland

OSAGE-Bonnie L. Motland, age 93, of Osage, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Osage Cemetery.

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

