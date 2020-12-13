 Skip to main content
MASON CITY – Bonnie L. Francis, 71, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Bonnie Francis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

