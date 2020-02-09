Clear Lake – Bonnie Kay Marken, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at East Bank Hospital – M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
You have free articles remaining.
Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Marken, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Guaranteed delivery before Bonnie's Celebration of Life begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.