Clear Lake – Bonnie Kay Marken, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at East Bank Hospital – M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.