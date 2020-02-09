Bonnie Kay Marken
Bonnie Kay Marken

Clear Lake – Bonnie Kay Marken, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at East Bank Hospital – M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

Service information

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
