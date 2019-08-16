Bonnie Jean Scheibel
FOREST CITY – Bonnie Jean Scheibel, 73 of Forest City, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 18, 2019 at MAJOPA, 905 US-69 Forest City, Iowa 50436.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bonnie Scheibel memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
