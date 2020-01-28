Bonnie J. Abele Osnes
FOREST CITY – Bonnie J. Abele Osnes, 94 of Forest City died Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 29, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Osnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.