Bob Leon Greimann
Bob Leon Greimann

Bob Leon Greimann

Funeral services for Bob Leon Greimann, 35, Son of Coleen and the late Herb Greimann of Belmond, will be held on Friday, April 30, at 11:00 at Dayspring Assembly of God Church, Belmond, Iowa, with visitation preceding the funeral at 10:30.

