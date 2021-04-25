Bob Leon Greimann
Funeral services for Bob Leon Greimann, 35, Son of Coleen and the late Herb Greimann of Belmond, will be held on Friday, April 30, at 11:00 at Dayspring Assembly of God Church, Belmond, Iowa, with visitation preceding the funeral at 10:30.
