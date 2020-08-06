You have permission to edit this article.
Blair Madden
Blair Madden

Blair Madden

Blair A. Madden

Blair Madden, age 60, of St. Ansgar, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Cremation has taken place.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Pastor Becky Sogge officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home – 1211 10th St. S. Northwood, IA.

Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home, Northwood (641) 324-1121. www.schroederandsites.com.

