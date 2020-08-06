Blair A. Madden
Blair Madden, age 60, of St. Ansgar, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Cremation has taken place.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Pastor Becky Sogge officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home – 1211 10th St. S. Northwood, IA.
