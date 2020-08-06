Blair Madden

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Pastor Becky Sogge officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home – 1211 10th St. S. Northwood, IA.