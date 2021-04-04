Billy Roy Howard
CLEAR LAKE - Billy Roy Howard, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear lake, with Rev. Mark Dobel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 50428.Colonialchapels.com
