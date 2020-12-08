Billy E. Miller
Billy Eugene Miller, 80, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton, with an opportunity to join Bill's funeral service virtually via "Zoom". To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09
Meeting ID: 367 013 3488
Passcode: 5PKx9Q
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, those in attendance at both the visitation and service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.