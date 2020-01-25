Billy D. Ruehlow
0 comments

Billy D. Ruehlow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billy D. Ruehlow

Billy D. Ruehlow, 68, of Mason City passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at MercyOne, Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

The family will host a Celebration of Billy's Life, Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th Street NW, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Ruehlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News