Bill Ballard
0 comments

Bill Ballard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bill Ballard

Bill Ballard, 73, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bill's family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Harriman Park Shelter House, 324 19th Ave NE, Hampton. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News