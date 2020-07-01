Bill Ballard
Bill Ballard, 73, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bill's family.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Harriman Park Shelter House, 324 19th Ave NE, Hampton. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.
