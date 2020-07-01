Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bill Ballard, 73, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bill's family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Harriman Park Shelter House, 324 19th Ave NE, Hampton. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.