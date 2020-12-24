Beverly Thome

Stacyville - On Sunday, December 20, 2020 Beverly Thome, 78, of Stacyville was called home to The Lord.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church, 604 N. Broad St., Stacyville, with the Rev. Raymond Burkle, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Visitation Catholic Cemetery.

Facial coverings are requested for those in attendance and social distancing will be practiced.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, December 28, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Visitation Catholic Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.