Beverly Rae Thomas
MASON CITY-Beverly Rae Thomas, 90, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 3, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 S Jefferson Avenue with Pastor Matthew Muters officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Beverly Thomas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.