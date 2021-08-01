 Skip to main content
Beverly Rae Thomas
Beverly Rae Thomas

Beverly Rae Thomas

MASON CITY-Beverly Rae Thomas, 90, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 3, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 S Jefferson Avenue with Pastor Matthew Muters officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Beverly Thomas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

