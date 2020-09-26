Beverly Platts
Beverly Platts, 85, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, IA.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City, with Father Josh Link officiating. Masks will be required by church policy. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.