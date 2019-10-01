{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Penney

Osage - Beverly Penney, age 90, of Osage, and formerly of Little Cedar, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, under hospice care.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Gary Gilbert officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery in Little Cedar. Visitation is from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home.

