Beverly J. Walk
MASON CITY-Beverly J. Walk, 88, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City with her beloved husband, Everett, by her side, hand in hand.

A Funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Mike Meyers officiating. Committal services will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Beverly's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Beverly's name in care of her family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

