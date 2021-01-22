 Skip to main content
Beverly J. (Osmundson) Fraser
Beverly J. (Osmundson) Fraser

Beverly J. (Osmundson) Fraser

CLARION-Beverly J. (Osmundson) Fraser, 89, of Meza, Arizona and formerly Clarion passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Meza, Arizona.

Services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

