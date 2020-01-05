Beverly J. Hatten

You have free articles remaining.
STACYVILLE – Beverly Jane Hatten, 94, of Stacyville, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church; burial in Visitation Cemetery. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, is assisting the family, 641-713-4920; www.schroederandsites.com.
