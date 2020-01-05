Beverly J. Hatten
0 comments

Beverly J. Hatten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schroeder & Sites logo

STACYVILLE – Beverly Jane Hatten, 94, of Stacyville, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church; burial in Visitation Cemetery. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, is assisting the family, 641-713-4920; www.schroederandsites.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hatten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News