Beverly J. Diemer

BRITT - Beverly J. Diemer, 88, of Britt, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Memorial services for Beverly Diemer will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West, in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Bev Diemer will be held prior to services at the church on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt is assisting the family.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.