Beverly I. Haxton, age 86 of Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Date of death was January 7, 2020.

Memorial Service is Saturday January 18, 2020 10:00 AM at Sandalwood Manor, Wheat Ridge, CO. Arrangements handled by Kramer Family Funeral & Cremation.

