KANAWHA, IOWA - Beverly DeWaard, 80, of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Funeral services for Beverly DeWaard will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 East 130rd Street in rural Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, November 18, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211
