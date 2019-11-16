{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly DeWaard

KANAWHA, IOWA - Beverly DeWaard, 80, of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Beverly DeWaard will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 East 130rd Street in rural Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, November 18, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly DeWaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments