Beverly Ann (Benson) Post
BELMOND-Beverly Ann (Benson) Post, 80, of Belmond, IA, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1St Street S.E., Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be Monday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 4-7 PM. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

