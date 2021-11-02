EDEN PRAIRIE, MN–Betty (Schoneman) Brugman, 93, of Eden Prairie, MN, formerly of Pipestone, MN died Friday, October 29, 2021 a Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edna, MN.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with Rev. Joseph Sevcik officiating. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com