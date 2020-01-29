Betty May Ressler
0 comments

Betty May Ressler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Betty May Ressler

Rockwell- Betty May Ressler, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Visitation and Memorial Service is Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service and Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell Iowa or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Ressler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News