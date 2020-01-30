Betty May Ressler

Rockwell- Betty May Ressler, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Visitation and Memorial Service is Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service and Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell Iowa or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

