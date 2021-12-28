Betty Lou Schneider

MASON CITY-Betty Lou Schneider, 93, of Mason City, IA passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

