Betty L. (Claude) Klatt
Betty L. (Claude) Klatt

Betty L. (Claude) Klatt

Dows, IA - Betty L. (Claude) Klatt, 90, of Dows passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home in Dows.

Due to Governor Reynolds' current declaration for limiting attendance at public gatherings, memorial service details for Betty Klatt are pending.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

