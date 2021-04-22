Betty Jean (Watkins) McIlvain Fiske
GARNER-Betty Jean (Watkins) McIlvain Fiske, 96, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Harvey Opp officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.
Memorials can be given to Gateway Hospice, 103 2nd Ave. NE, Clarion, IA 50525.
The family requests that masks be worn during both the visitation and funeral service. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.