Betty Jean (Watkins) McIlvain Fiske
GARNER-Betty Jean (Watkins) McIlvain Fiske, 96, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Harvey Opp officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.

Memorials can be given to Gateway Hospice, 103 2nd Ave. NE, Clarion, IA 50525.

The family requests that masks be worn during both the visitation and funeral service. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

