Betty Jean Johnson
NORTHWOOD-Betty Jean Johnson, 87, of Northwood, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. N., Northwood, with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family suggests memorial contributions to a cancer research organization of one's choice.
Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
