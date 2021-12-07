Betty J. (Lamp) Carter

BRITT-Betty J. (Lamp) Carter, 97, of Britt, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home in Britt.

Funeral service for Betty Carter will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

