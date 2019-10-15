Betty J. (Frye) McClenahan
BELMOND - Betty J. (Frye) McClenahan, 94, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heart to Home – Lake Manor in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Funeral services for Betty McClenahan will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Interment will take place at Belmond Cemetery following the funeral.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Ewing Funeral Home 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa 50421 641-444-3248
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.