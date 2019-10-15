{{featured_button_text}}

Betty J. (Frye) McClenahan

BELMOND - Betty J. (Frye) McClenahan, 94, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heart to Home – Lake Manor in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Betty McClenahan will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Interment will take place at Belmond Cemetery following the funeral.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa 50421 641-444-3248

www.ewingfh.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments