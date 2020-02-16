DUMONT -- Betty J. Brown, 87, of Dumont, died Friday, Feb. 14, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at New Hope United Methodist Parish in Aredale. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont; burial in Dumont Cemetery.