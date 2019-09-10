{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Grace Theesfeld

MASON CITY - Betty Grace Theesfeld, 89, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on June 29, 2019, at The MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by family.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th Street NW. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

