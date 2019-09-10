Betty Grace Theesfeld
MASON CITY - Betty Grace Theesfeld, 89, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on June 29, 2019, at The MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by family.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th Street NW. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
